UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates announced, registration begins from July 25

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: The Office of Directorate General, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling dates on July 20. According to the counselling schedule, the registrations for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 will start on July 25 and will close on July 28, 2023. Aspiring candidates can register for the UP NEET counselling online through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Applicants can submit the registration fees and processing fee between July 25 and July 28 (up to 5 PM). Whereas online document verification will be held from July 25 to July 28, 2023.

UP NEET UG Counselling: First Merit List

As per the official schedule, the first merit list will be released on July 29, 2023, and the online choice filling will be conducted from July 31 to August 3, 2023. The result allotment will be available on August 3 or August 4, 2023. Candidates can download the allotment letter from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the counselling round.

First of all visit the official website of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in. Next, find and click on the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling link on the home page. After this complete your registration and generate log in credentials. Once done, fill the application form and pay the application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Fee

Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round have to pay Rs 2,000 registration fee through online mode. It is mandatory for the candidates to deposit a security amount of Rs 30,000 for Government State Quota seats, Rs 2 lakh for private medical college seats and Rs 1 lakh for private dental college seats. Applicants whose original certificates have been verified online and who have deposited the security money will be eligible for choice filling.