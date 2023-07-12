KEAM 2023: Kerala CEE begins fresh registration for NEET UG aspirants, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KEAM 2023 registrations re-opened

KEAM 2023 Application Form: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE Kerala has started new registrations for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) today, July 12. The NEET UG 2023 aspirants seeking admission to medical and allied courses can register online at the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. Aspirants can fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents till July 13, (4 PM).

The candidates who are willing to apply for the KEAM 2023 but have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website. According to the official website, the registrations are open for Architecture, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BHMS (Homoeo), BAMS (Ayurveda), BSMS (Siddha), BUMS (Unani) and medical allied courses (BSc Hons Agriculture, BSc Hons Forestry, BSc Hons Co-operation and Banking, BSc Hons Climate Change and Environmental Science, BTech (Bio-Technology) (under Kerala Agricultural University), Veterinary (BVSc and AH), Fisheries BFSc) courses.

KEAM 2023: Online registration steps

Candidates can fill in the KEAM 2023 application form by following these simple step-by guides.

Visit the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Select the 'KEAM 2023- Online Application' link on the homepage.

Candidates registering first time need to complete the basic registration.

Re-login using generated credentials and fill in the KEAM application form as instructed.

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee in online mode.

Submit the KEAM 2023 application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

