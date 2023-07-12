Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at ojee.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration opens on ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the online application process for Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling today, July 12, 2023. All those who have qualified for the written test can register themselves at the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The last date to register for the counselling round is till July 16, 2023.

According to the official schedule, all eligible state domicile Physically Challenged (PC) Category Candidates having valid NEET-UG 2023 Ranks, who are interested to take admission under the PC category in courses of MBBS/BDS of Govt and Private colleges of the State have to attend the Medical Board at LT – II, SCB Medical College, Cuttack on July 13, and 14 at 10.00 AM positively.

While All eligible ES candidates are required to attend the ES board at Rajya Sainik Board, Odisha at IRC Village, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar from July 12 and July 15. The merit list of the registered candidates will be published on July 20, 2023, till 5 PM. The last date of raising query on the merit list is July 21 and the final State Merit List of registered candidates will be out on July 22.

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply?