AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 Dates OUT at aiimsexams.edu.in, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 schedule released

AIIMS MBBS Admission 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the dates for AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023. The candidates who will be allotted seats in AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu will have to report at AIIMS Delhi to complete the process of admission between July 31 and August 4, 2023. Aspirants allotted seats in AIIMS Jammu will also have to report at AIIMS Delhi.

AIIMS Delhi has released the complete schedule on its official website-- aiimsexams.edu.in. The medical examination of shortlisted candidates will be held from August 2 to August 4, 2023. Applicants will have to deposit the academic and hostel fees between August 2 and August 4, 2023. The orientation programme for AIIMS Delhi will be conducted from August 7 to August 13.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023: Counselling process begins for MBBS, BDS Admission in THESE states

The regular classes of students will commence on August 16, 2023. Candidates will have to carry the exam and counselling related documents on the day of reporting which includes the original NEET/NTA scorecard, provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC, NTA admit card, valid identity proof, and five passport-size photographs along with the educational and categories related certificates.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling, locking against round 1 begins today

The duration of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses will be a minimum of five and a half academic years including one year's compulsory internship. The AIIMS New Delhi will intake aspirants over 132 seats which include 125 seats for Indian Nationals and seven seats for Foreign Nationals.