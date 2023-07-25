Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration begins for MBBS, BDS, BHMS courses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2023

Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the registrations for state's NEET UG counseling 2023 today, July 25. Candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS and BHMS courses in medical, dental and ayurvedic colleges of the state can fill the application form online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand NEET UG counseling 2023 process will be based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) score 2023 of the candidates. The application process has been started on July 25 and will conclude on July 29, 2023. According to the Jharkhand NEET UG counseling schedule, the candidates will be able to edit their application till 3 PM on July 30 and the merit list will be published on July 31, 2023.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023: Application Fee

General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC candidates applying for counseling will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC, ST and women candidates of all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. Whereas, no application fee will be charged from the 'Divyang' candidates.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023: Eligibility Criteria

As per the eligibility criteria, general category candidates must have secured minimum 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology in the qualifying examination as mentioned in the regulation of National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC must have secured at least 40 percent aggregate marks in the qualifying examination.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023: Steps to Apply

First of all, candidates need to visit the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Tap on the link that says 'Click Here for All Online Application Submission JCECEB 2023', on the homepage.

Next click on the 'NEET UG-2023 Application for Preparation of State Merit List on the basis of NEET (UG)-2023 Result' link.

Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill in the Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023 application form.

Complete all the required procedures as instructed and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: Jharkhand NEET UG Counseling 2023 Registration