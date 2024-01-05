IIMC PG admission 2024 notice out, check eligibility criteria, seats, and how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIMC PG admission 2024 registrations underway

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi has released a notice regarding the admission process for the academic year 2024-25. The registration process is underway. All the aspirants who wish to pursue their career in PG Diploma courses can register themselves by January 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The institute will conduct an entrance exam for admission to various PG Diploma courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - PG. The entrance examination for the language courses for the PG Diploma in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu will be conducted separately.

What is the eligibility criteria?

To enrol in the Post Graduate Diploma Course, the candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University. Students who have appeared/are appearing for the final year/semester exam for their Bachelor's Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a provisional mark sheet in original from their college by September 30. On the completion of the course, the diploma will be awarded only if the original degree certificate is produced for verification at the IIMC's office.

Age Limit - The age of the general category candidate should not be more than 25 years as of August 1, 2024. For the OBC category, the maximum age should be 28 years and for SC/ST/PwD candidates, the maximum age should be 30 years.

How many seats are available for IIMC PG admission 2024?

Students have the option to review the availability of seats based on subjects and locations from the following list.

PG Diploma in Journalism (English)

IIMC Delhi 68 seats

IIM Dhenkanal - 68 seats

IIMC Aizawl-30 seats

IIMC Amravati-30 seats

IIMC Kottayam-30 seats

IIMC Jammu-30 seats

PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi)

IIMC Delhi - 68 seats

IIMC Jammu - 30 seats

IIMC Amravati- 30 seats

PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism

IIMC Delhi-51 seats

PG Advertising and Public Relations

IIMC Delhi-77 seats

PG Diploma in Digital Marketing

IIMC Delhi-30 seats

IIMC Aizawl-30 seats

IIMC Jammu-30 seats

IIMC Kottayam -30 seats

Read Official Notice