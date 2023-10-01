IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Registration last date extended till October 10, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL IGNOU July 2023 Admission last date extended

IGNOU Admission 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended registration last date for IGNOU July 2023 admission cycle. As per the revised schedule, candidates willing to apply for the ODL programmes offered by the IGNOU can register online through the official website-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till October 10.

Applicants registering for the first time are advised to select the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and thoroughly read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration and more. "A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission," reads an official statement.

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Online Registration Steps

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Complete the basic registration and generate credentials Next, key in other required details and upload required documents Verify details and pay the application fee Submit the application form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Documents Required

Applicants must have the scanned images of following documents before proceeding for filling the IGNOU July 2023 application form online