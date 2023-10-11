IGNOU admission 2023-24 July Session: Registration last date again extended for online ODL programs, link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU admission 2023-24 July Session Last date again extended

IGNOU July 2023 registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date of online application submission for online open and distance learning programmes. Candidates applying for fresh admission to all ODL programs can register by October 20. The link to the online applications can be accessed through the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

According to the official update, the last for re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL for the July 2023 session has been extended till October 20. The applications will be accepted with a late fee of Rs. 200. Eligible candidates can also apply for the scholarship programs on the National Scholarship portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.

IGNOU July 2023 registration: Documents required

Candidates are required to upload all required documents on the online application form. The size of the file should be less than 200 KB.

While submitting the online application form, the candidates must upload a photograph and signature which should not be more than 100 KB.

Registration link

IGNOU July 2023 registration: Fee Refund policy

The university charges a non-refundable registration fee along with the course fee for the first semester at the time of submitting online applications for admission.

According to the university's refund policy, if a candidate cancels the application before the confirmation of admission, their full programme fee will be refunded. In case a candidate cancels the application within 15 days after the confirmation of their admission, the program fee will be refunded after deducting Rs. 500. Those who cancel the admission within 19-60 days, their refund will be transferred after deducting Rs. 1000. No refund will be made beyond 90 days of the admission. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.