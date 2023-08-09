ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result OUT on icsi.edu.in, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result available on icsi.edu.in

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result,ICSI CSEET July 2023 Result date and time: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 today, August 9 at 4 pm. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download ICSI CSEET July results from the official website of icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam was conducted on July 30 and August 1.Candidates can download their scores through the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

ICSI CSEET July result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICSI CSEET July results' Enter your credientials and click on submit ICSI CSEET July result will appear on the screen Download and save ICSI CSEET July results for future reference

ICSI CSEET July result 2023: How to get physical copy of marksheets?

Candidates should note that no physical copy of result cum marks statement will be issued to the candidates. Candidates will have to download e-result cum marks statement through the official website of CSEET. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks are available on the institutes' website.

