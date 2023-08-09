ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result announced at eicmai.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result out at eicmai.in

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result, CMA result 2023 direct link: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the Foundation Course Exam results today, August 8. All those who took to the exam can download their results from the official website of ICMAI, eicmai.in using their identification number.

Information regarding the release of CMA Foundation June session results has been shared by CMA Padmanabhan H. Pappaniob on his Twitter handle. He congratulated the students and wrote, 'Those who cleared, congratulations and take admission to the CMA Main Course', 'Those who couldn't, PLEASE DO NOT worry about it much now. Better luck next time.'

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICMAI, icmai.in

Click on the update tab

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Result for June 2023 Foundation Examination'

It will take you to the another window where you need to click on the 'Please click here to check Online Result'

Then, a new page will appear on the screen where you need to enter the identification number and click on view result

ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result will appear on the screen

Downlaod and save ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023 result for future reference

ICMAI CMA foundation June 2023 result direct link

In order to check ICMA CA foundation June 2023 Result, the candidates who registered for CMA 2023 exam after 2012 will have to check their result in the format as follows: the Identification number format is (EF0000001234,SF0000000123,NF0000000123)

CMA foundation June 2023 exam was conducted on July 16 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 4 PM). There were four papers on the following topics: principles of law and ethics, business mathematics and statistics, accounting, and economics and management. The institute held two papers in the morning's first session (10 AM to 12 PM), while the remaining two papers were held in the afternoon's second session (2 PM to 4 PM).