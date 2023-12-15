ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 admit card released at eservices.icai.org, check call letter online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 admit card out

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 admit card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 examination. All those who applied for the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam can download their call letters using their credentials on the login page.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the login tab

Enter your required information such as password, and registration id

The dashboard for candidates will appear

Click on the ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 admit card option

Review details listed on the admit cards

Download and save ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam admit card for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam date

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023, and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Instructions for exam

Candidates appearing in the CA Foundation December 2023 are required to carry their admit card to the exam centre on their respective exam dates. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The exam for ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 will take place in four sections.

Generally, ICAI holds the CA Foundation 2023 exam twice a year. The last session of the exam was conducted in June 2023. Candidates can check more information related to the exam on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icai.org for more latest updates.

Direct link to download CA foundation December 2023 admit card