CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip released at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip on its website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. All those who applied for CUET PG 2024 exam can download the exam city intimation slip from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip contains the details of the exam city, the candidate's name, application number, guardian’s name, gender, category, and disability status of the candidate.

When will CUET PG 2024 admit card be out?

Candidates should note that the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip is not an admit card. The testing agency will release the CUET PG 2024 admit card prior three days before the exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the admit card for the latest updates.

How to download CUET PG city intimation slip 2024?

Visit the official website of CUET, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'Sign in' option

Enter your application number, password and security pin

Click on the 'advanced information for allotment of exam city' option

CUET PG city intimation slip 2024 will appear on the screen

Cross-check the details mentions on the exam city intimation slip

Download and save CUET PG city intimation slip 2024 for future reference

When will CUET PG 2024 exam be conducted?

As per the official notification, CUET PG 2024 exam will be conducted from March 11 to March 28 in online mode in 302 exam centres in India and 24 exam centres outside India. The exam will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 10.45 am, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and shift 3 will be conducted from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

What are required documents for the CUET PG 2024 exam centre?

Candidates are required to carry the following documents on the day of the exam to the CUET PG exam centre.