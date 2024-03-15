CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 18 exam, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET PG 2024 admit card out for March 18 exam

CUET PG 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2024 for the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on March 18. Candidates can access the official website and download their admit cards using their credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted on March 18 is hosted on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on later dates beyond March 18 will also be uploaded and released subsequently.

CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 18 exam: How to download?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the 'download admit card link'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter the application number, date of birth, security pin, and click on 'Download Admit Card'

CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 18 will appear on the screen

Download and save a document for future reference

CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 18 exam

It should be noted that admit cards will not be dispatched via postal mail. Candidates will have to download it on their own from the official website. Candidates must refrain from altering or tampering with any information on the Admit Card. Please note that the issuance of the Admit Card does not automatically guarantee eligibility, as eligibility will be subject to further scrutiny during subsequent stages of the admission process. Should candidates encounter any issues while downloading the Admit Card or identify any discrepancies in the details provided, they are encouraged to reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

