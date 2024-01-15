BITSAT 2024: Registration opens at bitsadmission.com, check eligibility, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BITSAT 2024 Registration begins

BITSAT 2024 Registration: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has started the registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, bitsadmission.com. The last date for submission of applications is April 11, 2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, bitsadmission.com

Click on the 'apply here' link available on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window

Complete the application form and upload all required documents

Submit the application form, and take a printout for future reference

Application fee

Candidates who are appearing in both sessions are required to pay Rs. 5,400 (Male) or Rs. 440 (Female). Those appearing once in either of the two sessions are required to pay Rs. 3,400 (male) or Rs. 2,900 (Female). Candidates who opt to appear in Session One only, then apply separately to Session 2, will have to pay an additional sum of Rs 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1500 (for a female candidate).

What are the documents required at the time of BITSTAT 2024 application form submission?

The candidates are required to keep the following documents handy while submitting BITSTAT 2024 application form.

Personal details

Academic details

Candidate's Photograph - 50 KB to 100 KB in JPEG/JPG format

Candidate's Signature - 10 KB to 100 KB in JPEG/ JPG format

An attested photocopy of the Class X pass/ Matriculation/Secondary School certificate issued by the Board

An attested photocopy of the mark sheet of the qualifying examination and any other higher University/Board examinations passed

When will BITSTAT 2024 exam be conducted?

The BITSTAT 2024 exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session exam will be conducted from May 21 to 26 and Session 2 will be from June 22 to 26.

What after qualifying for the test?

Those candidates will pass the BITS Admission Test 2024 will be eligible for admission to BE, BPharm, and MSc programmes. The candidates are required to secure a minimum of 75 per cent in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics subjects. Biology should be a subject for BPharm applicants, while mathematics should be a subject for BE applicants.