AISSEE 2024 exam date revised, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AISSEE 2024 exam date revised

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE). As per the revised dates, the exam will now be conducted on January 28. Earlier, they scheduled the exam to be held on January 21. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The official notice reads, ''Due to a clash between some major national examinations and the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) being held on January 21, 2024, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule AISSEE 2024 on January 28, 2024 (Sunday) across the country.''

According to the notice, the exam schedule has been revised due to a clash between some major national exams. Simultaneously, the AISSEE 2024 application form correction window is also open. Students can rectify the errors in their application forms by December 24. This process can be done by accessing the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

AISSEE 2024 application form correction window opens

The facility to make corrections in the application will be available from December 22 to 24. Candidates have the opportunity to make adjustments to any details in their application forms. This includes the option to replace previously uploaded documents in case of any uploading issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam date?

Answer. All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam will be conducted on January 28.

2. What is the reason for changing All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam date?

Answer. The exam date has been changed due to a clash with major exams.

3. What was the last exam date for AISSEE 2024?

Answer. Earlier, the AISSEE 2024 exam was scheduled for January 21.

4. What is the last date for AISSEE 2024 application form correction?

Answer. The last date for making corrections in the application form was January 28, 2023.