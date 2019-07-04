WBJEEB JEHOM Admit Card 2019 to be Released : Direct link to Download from wbjeeb.nic.in

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE WBJEEB JEHOM Admit Card 2019

WBJEEB JEHOM Admit Card 2019 | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEEB JEHOM admit card 2019 at the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates applied for the West Bengal JEHOM 2019 entrance exam can now download the admit card from the site.

About WBJEEB JEHOM 2019:

JEHOM is a state level entrance exam held for admission to full-time bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology in colleges across West Bengal. It is to be noted that those who have successfully registered for the exam and are eligible to appear for the examination, can only get this admit card as the board does not release the WBJEEB JEHOM 2019 hall tickets for disqualified candidates.

WBJEEB JEHOM Admit Card 2019 | Steps to download the hall ticket online:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- ‘JEHOM’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password before clicking on the submit button

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on a computer screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the WBJEEB JEHOM 2019 admit card

Candidates must know that the WBJEEB JEHOM Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document to enter the examination hall. They are also advised to carry an ID proof along with the Admit Card at the time of WBJEEB JEHOM examination.