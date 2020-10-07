Image Source : FILE UGC releases list of 24 fake universities; maximum in UP followed by Delhi | Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced a list of 24 "self-styled, unrecognised institutions" in the country, terming them as "fake." Maximum number of them are operating from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi. "Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

While eight of these universities are from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi has seven, and Odisha and West Bengal two each. Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one such fake university each.

The names of the of 23 fake universities are:

Delhi

1. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi

2. United Nations University, Delhi

3. Vocational University, Delhi

4. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008

5. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

6. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033

7. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Uttar Pradesh

1. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi

2. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, (UP)

3. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

4. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

5. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP)

6. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP)

7. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP)

8. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP)

