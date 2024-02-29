Gujarat Board 2024: GSEB releases class 10th hall ticket at gseb.org, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Board Class 10th admit cards 2024 out

Gujarat Class 10 call letters: The Gujarat School Examination Board (GSEB) has released the admit cards for the class 10th board exam. Schools can download the GSEB SSC hall ticket 2024 from the official website, gseb.org. Students can get their hall tickets from their respective schools.

How to download Gujarat Class 10 call letters?

To download the GSEB SSC hall ticket 2024, the schools are required to use their school index number, mobile number, and password to log in to the portal. GSEB SSC 2024 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 11.

Instructions:

Schools have been asked to take a printout of the call letters and verify the subjects mentioned on it with the application number of the candidate. The board has also asked to paste the photograph of the examinee, signature of the examinee, signature of the class teacher examinee and signature of the principal in the prescribed place.

The board has requested that the assessment order for the teachers at the central assessment centre for the board exams 2024 be sent online along with the hall ticket, which is sent by the school. The appointment letter needs to be downloaded online, and the appointed teacher must fill out the required details and submit them.