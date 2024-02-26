CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2024 today: Check marking scheme, answer key and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Class 10th and 12th exam 2024 today

CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2024: Today, February 26, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10th, and 12th board exams for the academic year 2024-25. The exams include CBSE Class 10th English Language and Literature, and Communicative English papers which have started at 10:30 am. Additionally, Class 12th Artificial Intelligence and Taxation papers are also scheduled for today, February 26. The first paper is two hours long while the duration of the other one is three hours. Both exams have begun at 10:30 am.

The students will have to answer multiple-choice questions, short answer type questions as well as long answer type questions based on the CBSE exam pattern. After the exams, coaching centres may share the CBSE Board exam 2024 answer keys.

CBSE Class 10th English Language Marking Scheme

The exam will be divided into four sections. The total mark is 80.

Reading skills- 20 marks

Grammar - 10 marks

Writing- 10 marks

Literature- 40 marks

CBSE Class 10th communicative English will be of 80 marks, divided into four sections. The marking scheme of the exam is as follows:

Reading skills - 22 marks

Writing skills - 22 marks

Grammar - 10 marks

Literature - 26 marks

When will CBSE Class 10th answer keys 2024 be out?

Various private coaching centres and subject experts publish answer keys for the CBSE Class 10th board exams. Based on the answer keys, the students can evaluate their marks in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10th answer keys 2024 will be released online at cbseacademic.nic.in after the exam. Students will be able to check from the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in.