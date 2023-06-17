TNDTE Diploma Results 2023 Declared at dte.tn.gov.in; Get link here

Saturday, June 17, 2023
     
Aspirants who have appeared for the TNDTE Diploma examination can check their results through the official website- dte.tn.gov.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2023 15:12 IST
TNDTE Diploma Result 2023, TNDTE Diploma Result
Image Source : INDIA TV TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 Declared

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Tamil Nadu has declared the result for Diploma Board Examination, 2023 April session. Aspirants who have appeared for the TNDTE Diploma examination can check their results through the official website- dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number in order to download their TNDTE Diploma scorecard.

The DoTE has conducted the Tamil Nadu Diploma examination (even semester) from 27 April to 16 May 2023. The examination was held in two sessions. The Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma is a state-level examination. This exam is conducted semester-wise in November-December and April-May.

How to Check TNDTE Diploma Result 2023

Candidates can check their Tamil Nadu Diploma Results April 2023 by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Go to the official website at dte.tn.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Tamil Nadu Diploma Results April 2023 result link
Step 3: Next, enter your register number and submit.
Step 4: TN Diploma Result 2023 for the April exam will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: TNDTE Diploma Result 2023

