TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023 to be declared today at dge.tn.gov.in, check all latest updates

TN HSE +2 Result, TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023, TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date, Time: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the class 12th supplementary today, July 24. According to official update, the result will be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students will be able to download Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary result 2023 using their credentials on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. It is expected that the result will be accessible after 12 PM.

The results for the High School Exam were announced on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 94.03%. According to official data, around 9 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exam. The 2023 TN Class 12 supplementary exam was held from June 19 to June 26. The results for the same will be declared today, July 24. Students have been advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their result without any hassle.

TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of dge.tn.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your registration number, date of birth etc TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023 for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. Once the result link is activated, the direct link of the results will be shared on indiatvnews.com also.