NEET PG 2023: Result declared in record time; list here | Check minimum qualifying percentile, cut-off

NEET PG 2023: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce the declaration of the NEET PG 2023 result. He claimed that the NEET PG 2023 result has been declared in record time. With this, Mandaviya congratulated the candidates who have been declared qualified in the NEET PG 2023 results. In addition to this, he also praised NBEMS for conducting the exam successfully.

Direct Link to check NEET PG 2023 Result, Click Here.

NEET PG 2023 Result declared

Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam can check their results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. 'The result of NEET-PG 2023 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and NEET-PG 2023 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in' reads the official notice.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Minimum qualifying percentile and cut-off marks

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Scores (out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

NEET PG 2023 Result: Merit position for All India 50% quota seats will be declared soon

'The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy,' stated the official notice.

NEET PG 2023 Result: Scorecards of the candidates

Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March 2023. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2023 Information Bulletin and verification of their Face ID/Biometric wherever required.