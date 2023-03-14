Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023: Result declared | Check direct link, scorecard details and more

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 result has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official, website. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that the result has been declared today. He congratulated the candidates who are declared qualified in the NEET PG 2023.

Direct Link to check NEET PG 2023 Result

NEET PG 2023 Result declared

Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam can check their result on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. 'The result of NEET-PG 2023 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and NEET-PG 2023 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in' reads the official notice.

No question was found to be technically incorrect

The official notice stated that no question in the paper was found technically incorrect or ambiguous. 'Each and every question in NEET-PG 2023 was reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous.'

Merit position for All India 50% quota seats will be declared soon

'The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/regulations & reservation policy,' stated the official notice.

Candidature of these candidates will be cancelled

The official notice further informed, 'If at any stage, candidates are found to have resorted to using of any unfair means in the exam, such candidates shall be liable for penal action. Action, as deemed appropriate by NBEMS, will be taken against the candidates. In the event of any such candidates being declared qualified in the NEET-PG 2023, the results/candidature of such candidates shall be cancelled and/or are deemed to be cancelled.'

Scorecards of the candidates

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 25th March, 2023. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2023 Information Bulletin and verification of their Face ID/Biometric wherever required.