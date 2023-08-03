ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for June session likely on THIS date, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CA Foundation June Result 2023 soon

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 June: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to announce the Chartered Accountant Foundation result 2023 for June session soon. According to the official notification, the ICAI CA Foundation results will be declared on August 7 by 9 PM or on August 8 by 10 AM. Once the scorecard is released, the institute will declare the Foundation June session result on the official website-- icai.nic.in.

Aspirants can access and download the CA Foundation marksheet by using their roll number and registration number. The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination was conducted from June 24 to 30 in offline mode.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on the late evening (9 PM) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads an official statement.

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023

Aspirants can check the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 June session by following the steps provided below.

Go to the official website at icai.nic.in.

Click on the CA Foundation June 2023 results link.

Key in your registration number and roll number.

Submit and the CA Foundation June 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Check the result PDF and download it.

Print a copy for the same or future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023 June notification