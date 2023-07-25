GSEB 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023 OUT, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023 declared

GSEB 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023: The Gujarat Board 12th Science Stream Supplemental Test Result has been announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), today, July 25. The students who took the supplementary exam can now download their scorecards at the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science results were declared on May 2, 2023. A total of 1,10,042 regular students took the exam this year, out of which, 72,166 students passed the Class 12 Board Exam in the Science stream. The overall pass percentage for the science stream this year was recorded at 65.58%. The remaining 34.42% of students who failed the exam were offered the opportunity to retake it with a chance to do better.

According to official data, 11967 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 2855 students have passed the exam. The result for July-2023 cycle is recorded at 23.86 percent. Students can download their result by following the instructions below.

GSEB 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023: How to download?

Step 1: Go to gseb.org, the official website.

Step 2: Choose the GSEB 12th Supplementary Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will open; input the required information, including your roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display your Class 12 Supplemental result for the Science stream.

Step 5: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

Gujarat Class 12th science supplementary result 2023 direct download link