CSIR NET Result 2023 Declared; direct link, steps to check

CSIR NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2022 and June 2023 session today, July 25. Candidates can download their CSIR NET scorecard through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can access and download CSIR NET Result 2023 by using their application number, date of birth and security code.

NTA has conducted the CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 session exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship between June 6 and 8. CSIR-UGC NET scorecard comprises of candidate’s name, roll number, qualifying status, subject, percentile, rank and total marks.

Earlier on June 14, the testing agency has released the CSIR NET answer key 2023 and objections were invited from the candidates against the provisional answer key by June 16. A total of 2,74,027 candidates registered for the CSIR-UGC NET examination, of which 1,99,890 candidates appeared in the exam.

CSIR NET Result 2023: How to Check

Go to the official website of CSIR NET – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'CSIR NET Result 2023' tab on the homepage.

Next, key in your application number, date of birth and click on submit button.

Download the CSIR NET Result and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: CSIR NET Result 2023

