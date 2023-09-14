Bihar DELEd result 2023 OUT on secondary.biharboardonline.com, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar DELEd result 2023 declared

Bihar DELEd result 2023: The Bihar School Exam Board has released the DELED result today, September 14. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 was conducted from June 5 to 15 at various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 result by following the easy steps given below.

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, '

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result'

A new window will appear on the screen

Candidates are required to log in with their credentials and click on the 'submit' button

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result will appear

Download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result and save it for future reference

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for first year

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for second year