Thursday, September 14, 2023
     
Bihar DELEd result 2023 OUT on secondary.biharboardonline.com, check direct link

Bihar DELEd result 2023 has been announced by the Bihar School Exam Board today, September 14. Check how to download, direct links to download results and other details.

September 14, 2023
Bihar DELEd result 2023: The Bihar School Exam Board has released the DELED result today, September 14. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 can download their results from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 was conducted from June 5 to 15 at various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 result by following the easy steps given below. 

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the notification link that reads, '
  • Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result' 
  • A new window will appear on the screen 
  • Candidates are required to log in with their credentials and click on the 'submit' button
  • Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result will appear
  • Download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result and save it for future reference

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for first year

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for second year

