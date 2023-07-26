Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 declared at sebaonline.org, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 declared

Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 today, July 26. Students who have appeared in the SEBA 10th supplementary exams can download their scorecards from the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. In order to check and download the Assam HSLC compartmental result, students will have to log in with their roll number.

The Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary scorecard will comprise of student's name, roll numbers, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, pass/ fail status and other details. The Assam board has conducted the supplementary examination from July 4 to July 8 for students who failed one or two subjects in the annual examination.

Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: List of Websites

sebaonline.org

site.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can also follow the easy steps below to download SEBA 10th supplementary marksheet.

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the 'Assam HSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023' link

On the new page, enter your roll number, number and click on find results

Assam HSLC 10th supplementary scorecard will appear on the screen

Download Assam HSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Assam HSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Direct Download Link