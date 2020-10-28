Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. TS EDCET Result 2020: Osmania University declares entrance results. Direct Link

TS EDCET Result 2020: Osmania University declares entrance results. Direct Link

​The Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Wednesay declared the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET 2020) on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their TS EDCET 2020 exam results at edcet.tsche.ac.in.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2020 14:03 IST
TS EDCET 2020 Result, edcet.tsche.ac.in, TS EDCET result 2020, TS EDCET result download, TS EDCET re
Image Source : FILE

FILE

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Wednesay declared the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET 2020) on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their TS EDCET 2020 exam results at edcet.tsche.ac.in. 

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS Ed.CET 2020) is a common entrance test conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) Regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-21. 

TS EDCET 2020 Result 2020: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tsedcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Cick on 'TS Ed CET 2020 Result'
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Your TS EDCET 2020 Result 2020 will be displayed
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

TS EDCET 2020 Result 2020: Direct Link

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X