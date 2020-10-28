TS EDCET Result 2020: Osmania University declares entrance results. Direct Link

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, on Wednesay declared the results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET 2020) on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their TS EDCET 2020 exam results at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS Ed.CET 2020) is a common entrance test conducted for admission in to B.Ed (two years) Regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2020-21.

TS EDCET 2020 Result 2020: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tsedcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Cick on 'TS Ed CET 2020 Result'

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your TS EDCET 2020 Result 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference

