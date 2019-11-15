SSC CGL Result 2017: SSC likely to declare CGL final result today on ssc.nic.in; Check details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the tentative SSC CGL 2017 final result on its official website today, November 15, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL 2017 exam 2 years before can check their result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier III examination was conducted on July 8, 2018 and the Tier I, Tier II and Tier III result was declared on May 9, 2019. The SSC had conducted the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of CGL 2017 from June 16 to July 31, 2019.

To be noted, SSC CGL 2017 results have been postponed by almost 2 and a half year. SSC CGL 2017 Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III result was declared on 9th May 2019 at ssc.nic.in including list of qualified candidates of SSC CGL 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

Staff Selection Commission is a central government body which conducts exams for group C and group D category posts.

SSC CGL Result 2017: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in .

. Click on SSC CGL Final Result 2017 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Every year, around 7 lakh candidates take the two biggest exams-CGL and CHSL. While CGL is held for the posts which are deemed to be suitable for graduates, 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the CHSL exam.