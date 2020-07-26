Image Source : PTI MPBSE Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check Details

MP Board 12th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board 12th Result 2020 tomorrow (July 27). Students who had appeared for the MP Board exam 2020 should note that the MPBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Madhya Pradesh Board will not be displaying MP Board Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check MP Board 12th Result 2020 has been provided below. A direct link to check and download the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will also be shared once the MP Board Result 2020 is declared.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Date, Time

Students should note that MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow (July 27, 2020). According to the media reports, the MP Board Result 2020 will be declared around 3 PM tomorrow.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website-- mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'MP Board 12th Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Submit the details

5. Your MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the MPBSE 12th Result 2020 for future reference

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their MP Board 12th Result 2020.

mpbseresults.nic.in

mbpse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

fastresults.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check on App

MP Board exam students can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 through mobile apps of the MP Board Results. For this, the students should download either of MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, or Fastresults app.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be available once the MPBSE 12 Result 2020 is released.

