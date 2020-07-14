CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 to be declared soon: Simple steps to check scores

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 likely to be declared today. Direct Link

CBSE Board Class 10 students may have to wait for their CBSE Board result until tomorrow. Sources from CBSE Board have confirmed to India TV, that the Class 10 Result is unlikely to be declared today. Earlier there were reports that suggested that the CBSE Board Class 10 Result will be released today. The CBSE Board had declared the Class 12 Result yesterday (Monday, July 13), following which the official website had crashed due to a heavy surge in traffic. It took a couple of hours for the students to access their Class 12 Result.

At least 88.78 percent of students passed the Class 12 board examination. Girls outperformed boys yet again. Meanwhile, students are now eagerly awaiting Class 10 Results.

Now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 board exam results anytime soon before July 15, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Once announced, the Class 10 Results can be checked on the official CBSE Results website cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh students have taken the class 10th examination. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the central board is expected to not release the merit list for CBSE 10 and 12 result 2020. ICSE did the same thing and did not release the merit list. However, CBSE is considering this for now.

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Click on the direct link on this page to check CBSE 10th result.

Step 2: Next, the students have to log in using details as provided on their CBSE 10th admit card like roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number, admit card ID.

Step 3: After this click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4: Once you submit the login details, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details provided in your result, and lastly you may download or take a print out of it for future reference.

Step 1: Download DigiLocker app

Step 2: Enter egistered mobile number

Step 3: You will receive a OTP. Type that password to login

Step 4: Enter last six digits of your CBSE roll number as security pin

Step 5: Now you will be able to download your online Class 10 marksheet

