AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019 declared. Here's how to check on bseap.org

Image Source : PTI AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019 declared

The AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019 has been declared by the Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Candidates who had appeared for the AP SSC annual exam should check the official website bseap.org for details.

How to check AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019

1. Visit the official website bseap.org

2. Click on the result link

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Click on submit

6. Your AP SSC supplementary 10th result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Alternatively, the students can also click on the direct link to check their exam result

Direct Link To Check AP SSC supplementary 10th Result 2019