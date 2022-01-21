IIT Guwahati hosts industrial conclave to boost startups

Follow us on Image Source : WWW.IITG.AC.IN Shortlisted candidates shall be provided an Entrepreneurship Development Program free of cost. The top 5 shortlisted ideas will be rewarded with prizes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is organising 'Research and Industry Conclave Integration 2022' from January 20 to 23. The premier institution has partnered with India Accelerator for the first-ever industrial conclave of its own kind to enhance industry-academia collaboration. The event was inaugurated by Nobel laureate Lans Peter Hansen.

It is aimed at providing an exclusive platform for students, young innovators, entrepreneurs, industry experts, professionals, academicians, policy makers, investors and exhibitors to exchange innovative ideas, knowledge base, showcasing products/ services to rejuvenate various research and development opportunities under one roof with a special focus on northeastern states.

The event will provide a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs to present their start-up ideas, network and collaborate with angel investors to raise funds to launch or upscale their enterprise. The applications for the startup ideas will be segregated and evaluated by a committee consisting of faculties and industrialists based on sectors/fields and shortlist top 100 ideas.

Shortlisted candidates shall be provided an Entrepreneurship Development Program free of cost. The top 5 shortlisted ideas will be rewarded with prizes.

“It has been our constant endeavour to inculcate an innovative mindset and entrepreneurial spirit amongst the students. RIC is one such platform where we aim to bring investors, academicians, policy makers and all other industry stakeholders under the one single platform so that the students have the opportunity to share their ideas with the expert mentors and take guidance in their entrepreneurial and career acceleration programmes and nation-building cause forward,” Professor TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said.

The conclave will also include dedicated networking schedules, mentoring sessions and showcasing of innovations that will provide new entrepreneurs and students investment opportunities for product development and scaling-up programs.

“The nation needs no introduction of the talents coming from India’s North-Eastern region across different professions and fields. It has been our dream to reach out to more such talented individuals with brilliant ideas, understand their needs and support them in their career acceleration programmes. In this journey, we do feel extremely glad and privileged to enter into partnership with IIT Guwahati, the country’s top premier educational institution present at the heart of the North Eastern region,” Deepak Nagpal, Managing Partner, India Accelerator, said.

