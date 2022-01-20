Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra to reopen schools for classes 1-12 from Monday

Maharashtra schools for classes 1st to 12th will be reopening from Monday - January 24, 2022. Varsha Gaikwad, state School Education Minister has announced that the state government has approved the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 12. Students can come to schools for offline classes. All the schools will have to ensure Covid protocols are in place, Varsha Gaikwad added.

"From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal, Ms Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"A proposal has been sent to the chief minister. It states that reopening of schools should be considered from Monday and all the power to do so should be given to the local authorities (municipal commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers, education officers," the school education minister added.

Maharashtra Schools reopening has been a big decision as the state was among the worst affected in the country wit COVID.

