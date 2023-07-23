CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 expected soon

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: The results of Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) will be declared soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their CSIR NET results by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants will have to key in their application number and date of birth to download the CSIR NET scorecard.

Earlier on June 14, the testing agency released the provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional key latest by June 16. The subject experts reviewed the grievances received from the candidates against CSIR UGC NET 2023 prelims answer key and released the final answer key on July 17.

How to Check CSIR-UGC NET Result 2023

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the CSIR NET Result 2023 online from the website.

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that says, "Download Combined CSIR UGC NET December 2022 - June 2023 Result," on the homepage.

Next, key in your application number, date of birth and submit.

NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for further reference.

The CSIR NET June 2023 examination was conducted on 6, 7 and 8 June 2023. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at 426 examination centers in 178 cities.