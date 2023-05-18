CGPET 2023 Registration begins; Dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CGPET Application Form 2023 released

CGPET Application Form 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has released the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CGPET) application form 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can fill the CGPET application form 2023 through the official website-- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is June 8, 2023.

CPEB is conducting the CGPET 2023 exam for candidates seeking admission in BE or BTech, BTech (agriculture engineering), BTech (food technology), BTech (dairy technology), and Diploma in dairy technology (DDT). The Board has scheduled to conduct the CG PET 2023 exam on June 25, 2023, in pen and paper mode.

CG PET 2023 Application Fee

The registration fee for general categotry candidates is Rs 200, Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates will have to pay Rs 150 and Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee.

CGPET Application Form 2023: How to Register?

