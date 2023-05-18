SSC CGL Topper 2022: 12 hours study, No use of smart phones; Read Mohit Chaudhary's success story

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Topper 2022 Success Story

SSC CGL Final Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission on May 13, announced the final result for SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022. As per the official notification, more than 36 lakh students applied for a total of 36,001 vacant posts in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.

In SSC CGL final result 2022, Mohit Chowdhary who hails from Kishangarh tehsil, Rajasthan has topped the CGL examination. Mohit has been shortlisted for the post of Income Tax Officer under the Ministry of Finance. Mohit attributed his success to self-study for 12 hours duration every day and online coaching.

Enthused by his success, 23-year-old Mohit shared success tips to his fellow examinees across the country, saying, “Best guidance is necessary for success in competitive exams, but at the same time, focus on the goal with determination till the end and make the right strategy.” It is also essential to keep growing with the confidence you have.

Mohit said that he has studied in SSC CGL 2022 under the guidance of Gagan Pratap, Mathematics teacher. His way of explaining Maths questions is very easy and time-saving. This helped in solving the questions quickly. He gave the credit for his success to his parents and teachers.

Mohit Chaudhary - SSC CGL Topper 2022

Mohit also said that 10 to 12 hours of laptop is the biggest obstacle for the youth today. This was the reason why he left multimedia mobile three years back. He was operating a mobile phone with keypads. Also Maths, English. During preparation, he focused equally on all four subjects including Mathematics, Reasoning, English and GK. For the first time, SSC CGL 2022 Group B exam was held on the new paper pattern. As many as 16 lakh candidates qualified in the pre-qualify stage of this exam.

Mohit's father Prabhulal is working in Jodhpur on the post of Subedar in the Indian Army. His mother Lalita is a housewife. Mohit started preparing for SSC CGL after completing Engineering in Mechanical from Poona. At present, Mohit is preparing for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).