UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023: 1,438 vacancies notified, salary, registration date and more

The UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 will be held to fill in a total of 1,438 vacant posts in the Panchayati Raj Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2023 23:54 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 Application begins

UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for Village Development Officers (VDO) Recruitment 2023. The UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2023 will be held to fill in a total of 1,438 vacant posts in the Panchayati Raj Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The application process for the UP VDO Recruitment 2023 will commence on May 23, 2023.

Aspiring candidates can register for the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment Exam 2023 through the official website upsssc.gov.in till June 12. The last date to make changes in the VDO application form is June 19, 2023. The Commission will shortlist the candidates for the main examination on the basis of marks scored by them in the preliminary eligibility test (UP PET 2022). The examination fee for applicants of all categories is Rs 25.

UPSSSC VDO 2023 Application Form Details

Candidates can fill the UPSSSC VDO Application Form 2023 by providing details such as PET 2022 registration number, PET 2022 marks, candidate's name, father/husband's name, gender, date of birth, UP domicile, category, marital status, email-ID and contact number.

UPSSSC VDO 2023 Application Form: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill out the UPSSSC VDO 2023 Application Form following the steps given below.

  • Go to the official website of UPPSC -- uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSSSC VDO application form 2023.
  • Complete the application form as instructed and upload the required documents.
  • Cross-verify details and pay the application fee.
  • Download receipt and take a print of the UPSSSC VDO 2023 application form for future use.

