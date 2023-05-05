SSC CGL 2023: Last date to submit application fee today; Form corrections from May 10

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL 2023 application fee window closes today

SSC CGL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will close the fee payment window for SSC CGL 2023 examination on May 5. Applicants who have not yet paid the SSC CGL 2023 application fee can make online fee payments through the official website-- ssc.nic.in till 11 PM today. The last date to pay the application fee offline through Challan is May 6.

Candidates must submit the SSC CGL application fee within the stipulated timeline. The Commission will not consider any CGL application form submitted without fee payment. The SSC CGL application form 2023 correction link will be activated between May 10 and 11, 2023. Earlier the last date for making fee payments was May 4 and the application correction window was May 7 to 8, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee. Female applicants and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment.

ALSO READ | SSC MTS mock test 2022 link activated at ssc.nic.in, details here

ALSO READ | MP HSTET 2023 Notification Out at esb.mp.gov.in; 8720 Vacancies, Apply from May 18

SSC CGL 2023 New Dates

Events Dates SSC CGL 2023 registration date April 3 to May 3, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment May 5, 2023 (11 PM) Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 5, 2023 (11 PM) Last date for payment through Challan May 6, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 application correction window May 10 to May 11, 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 date July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 date To be notified later

The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2023 exam to fill up over 7,500 posts in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies. The SSC CGL 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled in July 2023.