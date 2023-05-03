SSC MTS mock test 2022 link activated at ssc.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC MTS mock test 2022 link out

SSC MTS mock test 2022 link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 mock test link. Candidates who are going to appear in the MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam can check the mock test link on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar [CBIC and CBN] Examination 2022 is being conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

In case no regional language has been chosen by a candidate then his/her questions will appear only in Hindi & English Languages, reads the official notice.

SSC MTS Halvdar Recruitment exam 2022: How to appear for mock test?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the notifcation link that reads 'Important Notice for candidates of MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF which carries a link

Click on it, it will take you to the login page

After clicking on submit, it will take you to the instructions page

After reading all the instructions you need to click on 'I am ready to begin' tab after selecting your choice of language

Then, you will be allowed to appear in the mock test

SSC MTS Halvdar Mock Test 2023: Instructions

SSC MTS Halvdar Mock Test 2023 will be of 90 minutes. The clock will be set at the server. The question paper is divided into two groups consisting of 2 sections each.

Group Name Section Name No. of Questions Marks MTS Group 1 Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 MTS Group 2 General Awareness 25 75 English Language and Comprehension 25 75 Total 90 270

Direct link to access SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC and CBN Exam 2022

