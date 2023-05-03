SSC MTS mock test 2022 link activated at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC MTS mock test 2022 link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2022 mock test link. Candidates who are going to appear in the MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam can check the mock test link on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
According to the notice, Multi-Tasking Non-Technical Staff & Havaldar [CBIC and CBN] Examination 2022 is being conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.
In case no regional language has been chosen by a candidate then his/her questions will appear only in Hindi & English Languages, reads the official notice.
SSC MTS Halvdar Recruitment exam 2022: How to appear for mock test?
- Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
- Click on the notifcation link that reads 'Important Notice for candidates of MTS & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022' flashing on homepage
- It will redirect you to a PDF which carries a link
- Click on it, it will take you to the login page
- After clicking on submit, it will take you to the instructions page
- After reading all the instructions you need to click on 'I am ready to begin' tab after selecting your choice of language
- Then, you will be allowed to appear in the mock test
SSC MTS Halvdar Mock Test 2023: Instructions
SSC MTS Halvdar Mock Test 2023 will be of 90 minutes. The clock will be set at the server. The question paper is divided into two groups consisting of 2 sections each.
|Group Name
|Section Name
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|MTS Group 1
|Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|20
|60
|Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving
|20
|60
|MTS Group 2
|General Awareness
|25
|75
|English Language and Comprehension
|25
|75
|Total
|90
|270
Direct link to access SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC and CBN Exam 2022
