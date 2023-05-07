Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration closing soon, apply at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration window will be concluded soon. Candidates can check exam date, admit card date, how to apply and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 19:17 IST
Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration closing soon

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration last date: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will soon close the registration window for Bihar CET INT BEd 2023. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for Bihar Integrated B.Ed Common Entrance Test can do so at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in. As per the official schedule, the last date for submission of registration is May 12. 

Candidates will be able to submit the applications with late fines from May 13 to May 18. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2023 and the admit cards will be available from May 22, 2023. Candidates can submit applications followed by the easy steps given below. 

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: How to apply online?

  • Candidates are required to visit the official website of LMNU -biharcetintbed-lnmu.in
  • Click on the Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration link
  • Enter your details and click on the register link
  • Then, you will be allowed to login with your user id and password
  • Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay application fee
  • After final submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference 

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: Application Fee

  • UR - Rs. 1000/-
  • Differently Abled/ EBC/ BC/ Women/ EWS - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ ST candidates - Rs. 500/-

Direct link to apply online


 

