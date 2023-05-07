Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration closing soon, apply at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration closing soon

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration last date: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga will soon close the registration window for Bihar CET INT BEd 2023. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications for Bihar Integrated B.Ed Common Entrance Test can do so at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in. As per the official schedule, the last date for submission of registration is May 12.

Candidates will be able to submit the applications with late fines from May 13 to May 18. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2023 and the admit cards will be available from May 22, 2023. Candidates can submit applications followed by the easy steps given below.

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: How to apply online?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of LMNU -biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

Click on the Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration link

Enter your details and click on the register link

Then, you will be allowed to login with your user id and password

Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay application fee

After final submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: Application Fee

UR - Rs. 1000/-

Differently Abled/ EBC/ BC/ Women/ EWS - Rs. 750/-

SC/ ST candidates - Rs. 500/-

