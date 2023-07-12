Yamuna overflowing: 17 MCD schools in Civil Lines, Shahdara to remain closed tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Delhi Metro train passes above the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi.

Yamuna overflowing: In wake of flood-like situation in Delhi as Yamuna river starts overflowing, atleast 10 MCD schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven in the Shahadra area will be closed on July 13, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Water from overflowing Yamuna has already started entering on Delhi roads, which affected traffic movement on Ring road near ISBT.

The Yamuna river rose to a record 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

"Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD's Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in Shahadra (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools," the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats, they said.

Other low-lying areas are also getting flooded as water level in the Yamuna continues to rise.

(With inputs from PTI)

