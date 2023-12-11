WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in Delhi soon

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC DTC to begin WhatsApp-based ticketing system

In line with Delhi Metro, the Delhi government is planning to launch a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital.

According to the officials, the Transport Department of Delhi government is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses.

There will be a cap on the number of tickets a user can generate.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already has a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place. The service was launched in May this year and subsequently extended to all corridors of the rapid transit system, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.



To purchase Delhi Metro tickets, passengers sends a message with the text ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network.



Ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing.

However, a marginal convenience fee is applied to transactions made via credit or debit card. There is no convenience fee is charged for UPI-based transactions.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: First LCA Mark 1A fighter squadron to be deployed at Rajasthan air base near Pakistan front