Traffic Alert: AAP's planned protest against BJP affects roads in Delhi - Check Details

Traffic Alert: Aam Aadmi Party on Monday called for a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in an excise policy case. As per reports, the traffic in Delhi will be affected as security was beefed up. A senior police officer informed that heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch - Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg - in central Delhi.

Traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a “black day” and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. “In Delhi, we will stage a protest at BJP's national office at 12 noon,” he said.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol. Sisodia's arrest, one of the highest-profile actions against an opposition leader, comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s then-health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success.

Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

