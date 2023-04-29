Shraddha murder case: Delhi court likely to pronounce order on framing charges against Aftab Poonawala today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Aftab Poonawala is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces before dumping them across various places in Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder case: In a latest update to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on Saturday (April 29) on framing charges against accused Aftab Poonawala.

After having reserved the order on framing charges, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar had posted it for April 29 for its pronouncement. In addition, the Delhi Police is also scheduled to file its reply to Vikas Walkar's, Shraddha's father, application seeking the release of his daughter's remains to perform last rites.

During the last hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had said that the police will file a reply on the application on the next date of the hearing. The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

Shraddha's father demands Aftab be hanged

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father has also demanded the case be fast-tracked and Aftab hanged, instead of waiting for a number of years like in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. "As I know, the statements of his parents in the case have not been recorded and I don't know where they are. They should be brought to the front and questioned," Vikas Walkar said.

According to sources, the Delhi Police has prepared a draft of 3,000 page-chargesheet containing a list of 100 witnesses in the grisly murder case. The chargesheet contains a list of forensic evidence that the police have collected apart from the DNA reports that established the identity of the victim.

About the case

According to the chargesheet filed in the case, Aftab is accused of chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces before dumping them across various places over a period of 18 days in May-June 2022. He kept the body in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital.

