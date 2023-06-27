Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 3 Delhi University buildings on June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings of the Delhi College on June 30 and release a set of coffee table books, college authorities said on Tuesday.

They said these structures are for the personnel of innovation, a PC place and a scholarly block, and these will be 7+1 storeyed with cutting edge framework.

"The prime minister will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the Delhi University (DU) on June 30. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of three new buildings virtually," Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, will be the honorary visitor for the ceremony.

Conversing with PTI, DU South Grounds Chief Prakash Singh said the state leader will likewise deliver three-foot stool books, including a logo book.

"The three buildings for which the prime minister will lay foundation stone are the computer centre and the faculty of technology (North Campus) and academic block at Maurice Nagar. These buildings would be completed in the next two years," he said.

Prakash Singh said the college has a PC, yet it is just two-storeyed. "We have plans to build a new computer centre. The building will be built with funds given by the Centre as part of the Institutions of Eminence (IoE) scheme. The second building would be the faculty of technology," he said.

The DU has introduced B.Tech. programs for the upcoming academic session with a limit of 360 students. The structure for the personnel of innovation will take special care of them. For the end service, an exhibition on the journey of 100 years of the college would be coordinated in the basement of the Multipurpose Hall.

The groundwork for the occasion is going full speed ahead, and Chancellor Yogesh Singh is checking every one of the exercises, an authority said.

In such a manner, a meeting on advance security liaison was organised on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the habit chancellor.

