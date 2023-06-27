What is National Mission Sickle Cell Anaemia? Modi government plans to eradicate the disease

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER National Mission Sickle Cell Anaemia

Prime Minister Modi is going to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. This is such a disease which has made more than 7 crore tribal populations living in 17 states of the country its prey. Mainly these states are Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. You will find thousands of people suffering from this dangerous disease in different districts, Similarly, for all such people and to save a large population from this disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission 2047 at the national level. It will start from Shahdol in MP and representatives of the Central Government, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of AYUSH and states will join virtually.

What is the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission- What is Sickle cell anaemia mission?

If you remember, Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman made this announcement in Budget 2023 regarding sickle cell anaemia. During this, he told that the aim of our government is to eradicate this disease from India by the year 2047. In this episode, PM Modi will distribute sickle cell cards today will make people aware of the screening for this disease.

What is Sickle Cell Anaemia?

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disease that means it can easily be passed from parents to children. This is a type of blood disorder in which the shape of red blood cells changes. They normally look around but, in this disease, they become C shaped. Due to this, the red blood cells are not able to do their work properly and there is a lack of blood in the whole body. Because of this anaemia becomes a disease.

Why is Sickle Cell screening important?

Screening for sickle cell anaemia is important for several reasons. First, it is a genetic disease and therefore, in the families which already have this disease, later this disease can make the new generation its victim. In such a situation, it must be identified in the beginning itself.

For example, get sickle cell and thalassemia checked in screening. There is a blood test for this. Get this test done within 10 weeks of pregnancy so that the child can be saved from this disease.

Apart from this, after the screening, the victims can be treated with good facilities, in this card will help people. Apart from this, special attention will be paid to the victims through this card. The government will provide them with the right diet to avoid anaemia along with medicine and treatment. These cereals will have iron-fortified cereals.

(This article is for general information before adopting any remedy must consult a doctor)

