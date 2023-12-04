Juveniles involved in over 2,400 criminal cases, cyber crimes doubled in Delhi in 2022: NRCB data

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NRCB report on crimes in Delhi

NRCB report: The latest National Records Crime Bureau (NRCB) data revealed that Juveniles were found to be involved in 2,436 criminal cases reported in Delhi in 2022. It further stated that the figure is several times higher in comparison to the other 19 metropolitan cities in India.

Of the total, 92 cases were of murders and 154 were attempts to murder, it stated.

Juveniles are involved in 86 cases of rape, 68 cases were of outraging the modesty of women, 22 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 286 cases were related to hurt, 862 cases of theft, 235 cases of robberies, and 24 cases of rash driving in 2022 in Delhi.

According to the NCRB data, Delhi was followed by Chennai where juveniles were found to be involved in 521 criminal cases last year. Ahmedabad saw 433 such cases, Mumbai 363, Hyderabad 300, Pune 278, Indore 211, Nagpur 210, Jaipur 205 and Surat 137, the data stated. In Kolkata, juveniles were found to be involved in 9 criminal cases in 2022. In 2021, juveniles were involved in 2,618 cases in Delhi and 2,336 cases in 2020.

Cyber crime cases in Delhi

In its report, the NCRB also said cases of cyber crime in the national capital nearly doubled in 2022. The number of such cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB's comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed. In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added.

Of the 685 cases reported in Delhi in 2022, 331 were cyber-fraud incidents, 55 were computer-related offences, and five were incidents of cheating by personation.

As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered in Delhi for publishing or transmitting pictures and audio or video clips depicting children involved in sexually explicit acts.

