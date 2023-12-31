New Year's Eve 2023: Delhi Police intensifies security, deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Year's Eve 2023: As the people gear up to welcome the new year, the Delhi Police is intensifying security measures and increasing deployment in border areas for New Year's celebrations in the national capital. The Delhi Police is also prepared to address any disturbances and maintain law and order in the city on New Year's Eve.

Notably, Delhi shares its borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is in close proximity to Rajasthan. Given this geographical context, a significant number of people from these three states are expected to arrive in the national capital to celebrate New Year's.

Here's details of police deployment in Delhi

According to the police, more than 10,000 personnel will be deployed on the ground to curb hooliganism and traffic violations. Additional pickets, barricades and personnel -- including paramilitary deployment -- will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from adjoining states.

According to Delhi Police officials, the Delhi Traffic Police will deploy more than 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. At least 250 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been deployed to curb drunk driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "We want everyone to welcome the New Year with great zeal. But if someone is found causing nuisance on roads, they will face action."

A senior police official said that in Delhi, drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and loud exhaust sounds from vehicles are strictly prohibited. Strict measures will be taken to ensure that individuals do not violate these rules. "The traffic police have already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drink driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police," said the officer.

The police will work in two shifts and SHOs have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve. "We have prepared two shifts for deployment. The first will start from 5 pm and run till midnight. The second one will be from midnight to 6 am," he said.

Traffic advisory for Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that the movement of vehicles going towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places.

According to the police, adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

No vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A G.P.O, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jal Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and R/A Windsor place.

Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar central market, M and N Block Market of Greater Kailash, Crown Plaza Hotel Nehru Place, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Hudson Lane are expected to see big crowds, they said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding. However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed, it said.

Services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

